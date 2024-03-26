Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,774,286 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

