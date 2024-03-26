Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $34 Million Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,888 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for 7.6% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $33,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 488.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of BATS DIHP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 348,877 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

