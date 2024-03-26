Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $553,718,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 65.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,893,000 after buying an additional 2,992,820 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3,152.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,726,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,658,000 after buying an additional 2,642,737 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $37.56. 3,863,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,910,143. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of -34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

