Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,442,145 shares of company stock valued at $665,553,088. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $496.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,091,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,014,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $459.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.90 and a fifty-two week high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on META. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

