Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 3.6% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $16,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $398,176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after acquiring an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.69. 105,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,282. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.18.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

