Aprio Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,363 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.5% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,559,568 shares. The stock has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

