Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,087 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vale by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,775,000 after buying an additional 11,393,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vale by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after buying an additional 8,334,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vale by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,889,000 after buying an additional 3,092,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vale by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,799,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,752,000 after purchasing an additional 452,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vale by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,783,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733,169 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VALE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,152,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,983,758. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.3182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

