Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,423 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.34. 73,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $84.30 and a one year high of $109.43.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.