Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $514,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,417,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.43. 3,634,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,861. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.