Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,445 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $1,558,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,693,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,676,000 after purchasing an additional 348,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $5,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on AFL

Aflac Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average is $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.