Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,935,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.66. 875,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.46 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

