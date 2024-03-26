Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,595 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,069 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $120,780,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,860 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,501.0% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,153,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FBND traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.34. 572,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,243. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.