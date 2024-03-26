Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,954 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 254.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 114.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MUFG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

