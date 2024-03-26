Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 231.13% from the stock’s current price.
Aprea Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of APRE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,559. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aprea Therapeutics
In related news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger purchased 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,563.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,870 shares of company stock worth $71,952. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics
About Aprea Therapeutics
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.
See Also
