Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APLT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $9.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of ($0.67) million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $597,233.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $597,233.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,031,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $154,838.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,389.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,181 over the last ninety days. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,242,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,919,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $8,466,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 66.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,946,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,248 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 343.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,007,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,990 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

