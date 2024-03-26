Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Price Down 0%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $208.38 and last traded at $208.44. Approximately 451,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,589,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

