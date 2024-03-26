APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $31.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.20% from the stock’s previous close.

APA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.61.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,674,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 3.27. APA has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 30.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

