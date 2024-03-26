Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 529 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 1.5% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $639.09. The stock had a trading volume of 966,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,589. The company has a market capitalization of $178.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $644.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.65. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.52.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

