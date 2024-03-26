Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 5,172 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,672,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,638. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

