Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 1,062 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after buying an additional 901,548 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,494.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,893,000 after buying an additional 285,047 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,691,132.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

Read Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $255.61. The stock had a trading volume of 693,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,287. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.99 and a 200-day moving average of $200.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.