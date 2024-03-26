Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 1,052 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,698,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,248,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.79.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

