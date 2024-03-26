Anderson Hoagland & Co. Reduces Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,355 shares of company stock worth $87,276,911. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.13. 3,103,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,184,197. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.17 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.63.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

