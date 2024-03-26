Anderson Hoagland & Co. Makes New $5.33 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 233,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,774,286 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.