Anderson Hoagland & Co. Makes New $5.33 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 233,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,774,286 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

