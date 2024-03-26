Anderson Hoagland & Co. Invests $3.42 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.78. 2,271,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,238. The company has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.51. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,367 shares of company stock valued at $38,579,641 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

