Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $5.96 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,106 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.35. 7,752,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,954,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.