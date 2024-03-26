Anderson Hoagland & Co. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 4.92% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $17,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 126.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $193,000.

Shares of BATS VFMO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.27. The stock had a trading volume of 43,242 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

