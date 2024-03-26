Anderson Hoagland & Co. Boosts Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,747 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SMFG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.84. 719,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,691. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

