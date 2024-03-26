Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 1.70% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the third quarter worth $307,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 450.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ EWJV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.13. 89,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,227. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $33.53.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

