Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 49,323 Shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,323 shares during the period. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned 19.11% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $35,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000.

Get Vanguard US Multifactor ETF alerts:

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFMF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.15. 6,831 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $205.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.