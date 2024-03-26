Analyzing ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF)

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) and Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATIF and Computershare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF $2.45 million 3.89 -$2.88 million ($0.47) -2.11 Computershare N/A N/A N/A $0.48 34.79

Computershare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATIF. ATIF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computershare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF -1,153.75% -238.36% -105.66% Computershare N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ATIF and Computershare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A Computershare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Computershare shares are held by institutional investors. 55.2% of ATIF shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Computershare beats ATIF on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States. Its consulting services primarily include due diligence review, market research and feasibility study, business plan drafting, accounting record review, and business analysis and recommendations; reorganization, pre-listing education and tutoring, talent search, legal and audit firm recommendation and coordination, VIE contracts and other public-listing related documents review, merger and acquisition planning, investor referral and pre-listing equity financing source identification and recommendations, and independent directors and audit committee candidate's recommendation. The company also offers shell company identification and recommendation for customers expecting to become publicly listed through reverse merger transaction; assistance in preparation of customers' public filings for IPO or reverse merger transactions; and assistance in answering comments and questions received from regulatory agencies. In addition, it operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media website focuses on distributing financial news and information. ATIF Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services. It also provides business services, including the provision of bankruptcy, class action, and corporate trust administration services; communication services and utilities operations consisting of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery; and technology services, such as software solutions in share registry and financial services, as well as agency services in connection with the administration of debt securities. It operates in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Ireland, Africa, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is based in Abbotsford, Australia.

