Analysts Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) PT at $390.42

Shares of Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $390.42.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,564,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 206,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCO opened at $386.57 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $290.98 and a 12 month high of $407.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moody's will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

