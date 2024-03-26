Analysts Set Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target at $510.00

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $510.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNSL opened at $531.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.92. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $290.83 and a 1 year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

