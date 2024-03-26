Analysts Set Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Target Price at $73.80

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.80.
IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 892,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iron Mountain stock opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.60. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $49.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.
