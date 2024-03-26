Analysts Set Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target at $48.75

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.75.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ingevity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingevity
Ingevity Stock Down 0.8 %
NGVT stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.64 and a beta of 1.85.
Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ingevity
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ingevity
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.