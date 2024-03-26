Analysts Set Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target at $48.75

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ingevity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingevity

Ingevity Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,682,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,760,000 after acquiring an additional 153,530 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,401,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,666,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,148,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,446,000 after acquiring an additional 80,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after buying an additional 677,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NGVT stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

(Get Free Report

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.