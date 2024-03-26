Analysts Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT at $219.88

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.88.

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

FIVE opened at $173.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.90. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

