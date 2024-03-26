Analysts Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Target Price at $33.79

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.79.

CORT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $48,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $48,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,887 shares of company stock worth $1,308,371 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,779,000 after acquiring an additional 239,887 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 124,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORT opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.47. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

