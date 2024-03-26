Analysts Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price at C$30.12

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$18.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.39. The company has a market cap of C$6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.9514107 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.21 per share, with a total value of C$43,823.37. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

