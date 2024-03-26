Analysts Set AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Target Price at $74.25

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday.

AIR stock opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.68. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

