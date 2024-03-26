Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN: AMS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/26/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 51,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,028. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $16.32 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.66. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

