Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of research firms have commented on AMLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,324,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 1,540 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $28,844.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,097.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,674 shares of company stock worth $378,754. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $183.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

