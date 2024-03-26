Amprius Technologies’ (AMPX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $224.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.31% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $666,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 409,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,116 over the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.