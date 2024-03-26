Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1801 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Price Performance
HCOW traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. 79 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $27.38.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.