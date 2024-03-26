Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Amgen by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Amgen by 7.4% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Trust CO raised its stake in Amgen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.65 on Monday, reaching $280.82. 2,954,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.39 and a 200-day moving average of $280.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

