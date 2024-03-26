American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $70.12

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.12 and last traded at $70.19, with a volume of 43434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

American States Water Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.21 per share, with a total value of $99,694.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,578.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American States Water

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in American States Water by 69.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American States Water by 23.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,053,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 57.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

