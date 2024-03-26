American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $139.00 to $150.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Financial Group traded as high as $134.74 and last traded at $134.66, with a volume of 55206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.13.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFG

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

In related news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other American Financial Group news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,684.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,693 shares of company stock worth $1,955,173. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,304,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,973,000 after acquiring an additional 654,442 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,511,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 511.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,498,000 after acquiring an additional 361,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.26%.

About American Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.