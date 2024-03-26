AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Plans $3.85 Quarterly Dividend

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 3.85 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $15.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

AMEN Properties Stock Performance

Shares of AMEN Properties stock remained flat at $460.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $493.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.49. AMEN Properties has a one year low of $366.00 and a one year high of $650.00.

Get AMEN Properties alerts:

AMEN Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc in October 2002.

Receive News & Ratings for AMEN Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMEN Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.