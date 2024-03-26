AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Plans $3.85 Quarterly Dividend

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 3.85 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $15.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
AMEN Properties Stock Performance
Shares of AMEN Properties stock remained flat at $460.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $493.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.49. AMEN Properties has a one year low of $366.00 and a one year high of $650.00.
AMEN Properties Company Profile
