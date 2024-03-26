Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Amedisys Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMED stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.29, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

About Amedisys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.