Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 0.1% Following Insider Selling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $178.82 and last traded at $179.55. 7,547,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 44,191,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.71.

Specifically, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,223,106 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

