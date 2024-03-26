ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Trading Down 3.6%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 62,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 360,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALXO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, CEO Jason Lettmann acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,022.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lettmann acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ALX Oncology by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

