Alvopetro Energy Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of ALVOF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. 90,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,162. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alvopetro Energy has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

